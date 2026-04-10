Watch CBS News
Local News

2 workers, 1 firefighter injured in industrial fire in Bedford Park, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two workers and one firefighter were hurt in an industrial fire at a business in southwest suburban Bedford Park Friday morning.

Fire officials said they were called to the industrial business in the 6400 block of South Archer Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a structure fire.

As some firefighters doused the flames, others began searching the building. Inside they found two employees with burn injuries. They were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The fire was brought under control at about 9 a.m. One firefighter was hurt, with minor burn injuries, and was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.


The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue