2 workers, 1 firefighter injured in industrial fire in Bedford Park, Illinois

Two workers and one firefighter were hurt in an industrial fire at a business in southwest suburban Bedford Park Friday morning.

Fire officials said they were called to the industrial business in the 6400 block of South Archer Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a structure fire.

As some firefighters doused the flames, others began searching the building. Inside they found two employees with burn injuries. They were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The fire was brought under control at about 9 a.m. One firefighter was hurt, with minor burn injuries, and was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said.