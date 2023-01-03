Watch CBS News
Skeletal human remains found in Beaubien Woods

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skeletal human remains were found Tuesday morning in the Beaubien Woods forest preserve on Chicago's Far South Side.

Cook County Forest Preserves spokesman Carl Vogel said the remains were found around 10 a.m. about 50 feet into the woods from Doty Avenue, along the eastern edge of Beaubien Woods, which is just south of 130th Street.

Cook County Forest Preserves police are conducting a death investigation, with help from the Cook County Sheriff's office.

The remains have been sent to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office for identification and determination of a cause of death.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 4:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

