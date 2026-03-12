Bears "wanted to get faster, more explosive" with new free agent additions, Poles says

The Bears introduced four of their new free agent signings at Halas Hall on Thursday, and general manager Ryan Poles said there was a common theme to the guys they brought in, saying the team "wanted to get faster, more explosive" with guys that are "passionate about football."

Poles noted the Bears specifically wanted more speed on defense, because it was an issue that showed up last year, especially in the postseason. While the Bears' defense led the NFL in takeaways in 2025, they certainly were giving up big chunks of yards, especially late in the season.

Newly acquired safety Coby Bryant, linebacker Devin Bush, wide receiver and return specialist Kalif Raymond, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore all met with the media here at Halas Hall on Thursday.

Gallimore probably had the standout personality. He said he dreamed of being a quarterback growing up in Ontario Canada, but unfortunately didn't have the arm or the build for it. He emphasized he's all about getting after the quarterback now and stopping the run, and takes pride in the effort he puts in.

Two of the Bears' new additions played in the Super Bowl just last month. Bryant was the starting free safety for the Seahawks, while center Garrett Bradbury, acquired in a trade with the Patriots, started all 17 games for New England after 88 starts in the previous six seasons with the Vikings.

Bradbury said having an identity is key in this league, and likes the physical brand of football played in head coach Ben Johnson's offense.

Bryant said the key is to control what you can control.

They both, along with all the other new additions to the roster, seemed very pumped to be joining either Johnson's offense or coordinator Dennis Allen's defense.