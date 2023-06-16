Bears to open training camp starting July 26

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears announced they will open up training camp at Halas Hall starting on July 26, with nine of the practices being open to the public.

Training camp will run through Aug. 14.

Fans will be able to secure their free ticket starting on Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m. by visiting ChicagoBears.com/camp. They should also visit that site for the latest updates as practice dates and times are subject to change.