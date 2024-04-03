Watch CBS News
Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael hospitalized again

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the second time in recent months, Chicago Bears legend and future Hall of Famer Steve McMichael was hospitalized on Wednesday.

McMichael's family did not reveal the reason for his latest hospitalization, only saying that he was "undergoing tests."

McMichael spent more than a week at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in February, after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, MRSA, and pneumonia. He received a blood transfusion and antibiotic treatments before he was able to go home on Feb. 23.

That hospitalization came days after McMichael learned he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, after decades of waiting for the honor.

McMichael also has been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, since 2001.

Affectionately nicknamed "Mongo," McMichael was a vital member of the vaunted defense on the Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team. He ranks second all-time in franchise history in sacks, with 92.5,and third all-time in tackles with 814.

