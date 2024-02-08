Bears legends Steve McMichael, Devin Hester, and Julius Peppers expected to make Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears greats Steve McMichael, Devin Hester, and Julius Peppers will be announced as Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday, according to multiple published reports.

All three reportedly will be announced as part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class at the NFL Honors on Thursday night. Peppers will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, while Hester is in his third year of eligibility, and McMichael has been waiting nearly 20 years.

Steve McMichael enjoys a respite on the Chicago Bears bench, circa 1991. (Bob Fila/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chicago Tribune

McMichael, the defensive tackle nicknamed "Mongo," was a key member of the Bears' vaunted Super Bowl XX champion team and ranks 2nd all-time on the Bears in sacks with 92.5 and 3rd all-time in tackles with 814.

He was a two-time NFL All-Pro and two-time Pro-Bowler in his 15 seasons in the NFL, 12 of them with the Bears.

He has been eligible for the Hall of Fame for nearly two decades, but efforts to get him inducted have taken on greater importance for the Bears in recent years. McMichael has been left paralyzed and unable to speak as he battles ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He revealed his ALS diagnosis in 2021.

He was one of three players named finalists by the Hall of Fame's seniors committee for 2024.

Colts Adam Vinatieri dives but can't stop Bears Devin Hester from returning the opening kick-off for a touchdown during Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears at Dolphins Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 4, 2007. Photo by Steve Grayson/Getty Images

Hester, 41, is considered the best return specialist ever in the NFL, with 20 special teams touchdowns in the regular season, the most in NFL history, including 14 punt return touchdowns, five kick return touchdowns, and one missed field goal returned for a score. He also is the only player in NFL history to return the opening kickoff of a Super Bowl for a touchdown, scoring on the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI against the Colts.

Hester recorded 3,695 punt return yards and 7,333 kick return yards in 11 seasons in the NFL, eight of them with the Bears. He added 3,427 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense, mostly as a wide receiver.

He was a three-time NFL All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Julius Peppers #90 of the Chicago Bears lines up for a play against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on November 24, 2013 in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Thomas / Getty Images

Peppers, 44, played most of his career with the Panthers but had 37.5 sacks in his four years with the Bears, including an All-Pro season in 2010 when he had eight sacks in his first year with Chicago.

He ranks fourth all-time in sacks in the NFL, with 159.5. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2002 and was a three-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, including three Pro Bowl seasons with the Bears.