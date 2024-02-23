Bears legend Steve McMichael released from hospital after battling infections

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears legend and future NFL Hall of Famer Steve McMichael was released from the hospital on Friday after battling multiple infections.

McMichael returned home to receive 24/7 nursing care, according to a spokesperson. He was originally admitted to the ICU at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox last week.

During his stay, it was discovered McMichael had a urinary tract infection, MRSA, and pneumonia. He'll be receiving two IV antibiotics to fight the infections he's experiencing.

In a statement, his family said, "Steve indicated to his doctors and wife, Misty, he wanted to fight this latest battle."

They added, "The outpouring of love, support and prayers have helped Steve get through this latest battle. All he wanted was to get home to Misty and Macy where he feels most comfortable."

Before being hospitalized, McMichael had just learned he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. He's been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since 2021.

The defensive tackle, nicknamed "Mongo," was a key member of the Bears' vaunted Super Bowl XX championship team and ranks second all-time on the Bears in sacks with 92.5 and third all-time in tackles with 814.