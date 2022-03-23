Bears sign fullback Khari Blasingame to one-year deal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears have a fullback on their rosters for the first time since 2018, after signing Khari Blasingame to a one-year deal.

Blasingame, 25, has appeared in 32 NFL games over the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He caught 10 passes for 97 yards, rushed for six yards on three carries, and served as lead blocker for running back Derrick Henry.

Blasingame entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He entered Vanderbilt University as a safety in 2014, oved to linebacker as a redshirt freshman in 2015, and then became a running back the following year.

"We are excited about Khari and look forward to him contributing to our team's success," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a news release.

Blasingame adds another dimension to the running game for David Montgomery and company.