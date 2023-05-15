Bears sign 3 of the team's top draft picks

Watch CBS News
By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears preseason schedule has been finalized.

The team will play noon kickoffs for their two home games and the Chicago Tribune reports they'll also hold practices in Indiana before their lone road game with the Colts.

The Bears now have seven of their 10 draft picks signed, sealed and delivered including first-round pick Darnell Wright. He got the standard four-year deal with a fifth-year option.

Also signing with the team was fourth-round receiver Tyler Scott, who will get a four-year deal minus the option.

That's the same contract structure for the newly-signed third-round defensive tackle Zachh Pickens.

Only second-rounders Gervon Dexter, Tyrique Stevenson and fourth-round pick Roschon Johson remain unsigned.

