Bears sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to bolster pass rush, per reports

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears added a key piece to bolster their pass rush in defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, per multiple reports.

Ngakoue appeared to confirm the news Thursday night on Twitter, sending out an emoji of a bear.

He was one of the top defensive players left on the free agent market. He started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last year and recorded nine-and-a-half sacks. He spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville during which he recorded 37.5 sacks.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 9:01 PM

