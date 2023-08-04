Bears sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to bolster pass rush, per reports
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears added a key piece to bolster their pass rush in defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, per multiple reports.
Ngakoue appeared to confirm the news Thursday night on Twitter, sending out an emoji of a bear.
He was one of the top defensive players left on the free agent market. He started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last year and recorded nine-and-a-half sacks. He spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville during which he recorded 37.5 sacks.
