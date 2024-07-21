Bears' secondary making plenty of noise at training camp

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rome Odunze was practicing with the Chicago Bears on Sunday after missing Saturday for personal reasons.

There are not a lot of position battles at camp, but center is one of them. Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron is comfortable with either veteran – Coleman Shelton or Ryan Bates.

The Bears also replaced the veteran presence of Eddie Jackson by signing Kevin Byard III. The safety is expected to line up opposite Jaquan Brisker. While he says it will take time to develop chemistry in a talented defensive backfield, the two have already started building a relationship.