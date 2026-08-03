Bears safety Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks after injuring knee in training camp

Bears safety Coby Bryant will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture suffered in Monday's training camp practice, ESPN reports. Bryant, 27, had to be carted off after going down during a one-on-one drill, per Adam Hoge.

Bryant was working against tight end Cole Kmet in one-on-one drills and clutched his left leg near the knee. He was able to get in the cart on his own power, but the scene was scary for the Bears, who are depending on Bryant's speed in a revamped starting secondary.

"You know, it always sucks to see," tight end Colston Loveland said of the injury. "That's part of it. You know, he's tough, he's a dog. He's going to be fine.

Chicago signed Bryant, formerly of the Seahawks, to a three-year, $40 million deal this offseason, hoping to fortify its secondary with 2025 starting safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, both free agents. Byard signed with the Patriots, Brisker with the Steelers.

A fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2022, Bryant thrived when Mike Macdonald arrived in Seattle in 2024 and moved him from cornerback to safety. Over the past two seasons, Bryant recorded seven interceptions (and returned one for a touchdown), 139 tackles, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He started all 15 games he appeared in last season, as well as all three of the Seahawks' playoff games en route to their Super Bowl triumph.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson described Bryant's value as more than just speed in the secondary.

"He's come in with the juice," cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. "Obviously from practice, when he's coming out in the middle of the field to make PBUs, he's just a spark plug.

"He's bringing that energy every day and he done won it at the highest level so he's not letting nobody slip under the standard."

Bryant was replaced at safety by both Cam Lewis and Gervarrius Owens. His role is also critical because he is a veteran playing alongside rookie starter Dillon Thieneman at the other safety spot.

The Bears signed Lewis as a free agent from Buffalo, while Owens was on Chicago's practice squad last season.

Chicago drafted Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman 25th overall in April, and he is likely to start at one safety spot. Cam Lewis could be next up to take Bryant's starting spot early in the season.

The Bears open their 2026 season on Sept. 13 -- less than six weeks away -- against the Panthers.