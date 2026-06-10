New Bears safety Coby Bryant excited to play for "true competitor" in head coach Ben Johnson

It was another humid day up at Halas Hall for day two of the Bears' mandatory mini-camp. One of the new faces on defense said he can handle the heat, and wants all the smoke, while a veteran offensive lineman is trying to regain his footing.

New safety Coby Bryant is making a good first impression in his first mini-camp, and the feeling is mutual for Bryant when it comes to his new and intense head coach, Ben Johnson.

"I love it, honestly. I love it. He's filled with fire, honestly," he said. "We have a lot of similarities, and that's why I'm here as well. He's a true competitor."

Asked if he's as intense as Johnson, Bryant said, "absolutely."

"I'm a true competitor. I don't care if it's somebody walking down the street. I want to walk faster than somebody else, so I don't care what it is," he said.

Offensive lineman Braxton Jones is competing for the starting left tackle job, and after dealing with a severe ankle injury in 2024 and a knee injury last season, he's feeling healthy and confident.

"A big piece of it is simply feeling right from the lower half, and from injuries," he said. "Even last year, I was still in a good place, but I just didn't trust it. I didn't trust the positions I was putting myself in, and if you don't trust it, you're never going to put a good outcome out there. And everything's good, everything's strong, and that's really what it is, and continue to put myself in those great positions and trusting myself in those great positions."

Jones didn't want to say he feels like the left tackle job is his to lose, but he has been getting most of the first team reps, and said he will be competing hard to win it.