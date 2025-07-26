Bears' receiver Rome Odunze talks new offense, building connection with Caleb Williams

Bears fans got a bit of bad news when Saturday morning's practice was closed to fans because of stormy weather in the area.

The good news is that Caleb Williams seemed to have a better day building a connection with Rome Odunze.

As a new Bears offense looks to grow during this year's training camp, so does the chemistry between Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

Last year's top ten picks developed a connection during a 5-12 rookie season, and they plan on leaning on each other in year two.

"You know, year under our belt definitely, you know, helps us continue to build that. The new offense learning it together, having the knowledge playing in the NFL season, putting that into this offense, building a connection that way is great too," Odunze said.

Mastering new head coach Ben Johnson's offense is something Odunze said will take time, but the receiver is already feeling comfortable in it, and said he will be ready to do whatever is asked of him.

"I want the ball every play but I'll play my role within the offense, and you know, Caleb is a great quarterback who is gonna be versatile with his weapons as well as Ben in the offensive staff as well, they know how to get the ball around."

He adds, "Of course I want to be that number one guy for him, go kill it and be that duo, but we have a bunch of playmakers on the field that's gonna do a good job for us."

Overall, the offense had a better day, with the two-minute portion of practice ending with a touchdown pass from Williams to Odunze.

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland participated in team drills for the first time as he continues to ramp up from shoulder surgery.