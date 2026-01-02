Bears WR Rome Odunze returns to practice, but status for season finale questionable

It's seemed like time was running out for injured Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze to be able to still help the team this season, but just three days before their regular season finale, he took a big step toward a return.

Odunze was back at practice in a limited capacity on Friday for the first time in three weeks.

The Bears' leading receiver has missed the last four games with a lingering foot injury. Time and rest have been key for recovery, but he said it's been a rollercoaster for him.

"It's tough to not play. I don't think I've been out this long in while. So, it's definitely a challenge, but just trying to do my part now, support the guys and support the season that we're having, a tremendous season. You know, we get a playoff shot. So just looking forward to those opportunities, looking forward to the next opportunity," he said.

Odunze is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular season finale against the division rival Lions, but hopes to rejoin an offense that's stayed efficient during his absence.

"I want to play, you know, but I'm following their plan. So we'll see where that leads me on Sunday. You know, it's still up in the air right now, but I was able to go out there today. It felt pretty good.," he said. "So many things that I was on the sidelines for. It seems like it's been a whole season, but yeah, everybody's been doing their thing, been locked in. I think we've been making progression in the passing game. The running game is obviously a huge threat. So we've been putting it together. I think we're hitting our stride perfectly for the playoffs."

As for if Odunze is targeting being back for the Bears' first playoff game in two weeks, he said "we'll see."

The target has moved on some occasions, but he's looking forward to playing as soon as possible.