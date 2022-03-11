Bears releasing Eddie Goldman after seven seasons in Chicago, per report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears are revamping their defensive line for the 2022 season, releasing another longtime member of the unit that anchored the defense for several years.

One day after trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bears released starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After trade attempts, the #Bears are releasing starting NT Eddie Goldman, source said. He is only 28 years old and will have a nice market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022



Goldman played seven seasons with the Bears, finishing with 175 tackles, 18 quarterback hits and 13 sacks as he anchored the middle of the defensive line in Chicago's 3-4 defense. He thrived in Vic Fangio's scheme before Chuck Pagano kept the 3-4 and paved the way for Goldman to continue playing the nose. When Sean Desai took over as defensive coordinator in 2021, Goldman played a more conventional defensive tackle -- finishing with 22 tackles, 0.5 sack, and one quarterback hit in 14 games.

Goldman opted out of the 2020 season leading up to his disappointing 2021 campaign. Under new Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who was with new head coach Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts (was the defensive backs and safeties coach since 2018), Goldman would have been playing in a 4-3 scheme (better suited for a 3-4 based on his prior play with Chicago).

Just 28 years old, Goldman should have a market for teams that run a 3-4 or have a need for a nose tackle.