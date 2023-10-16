Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent could start after Justin Fields dislocates thumb

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears have yet to announce the results of the MRI on quarterback Justin Fields' dislocated thumb.

As CBS 2's Jori Parys reports, the Bears aren't ruling him out of Sunday's game with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the contingency plan is set and ready to go.

The Bears will play the waiting game after Fields dislocated his thumb. His availability for this Sunday's game against the Raiders will come down to his grip strength at the end of the week.

Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb vs. Vikings and is doubtful with “no timetable right now” added it will come down to grip strength and they should know more at the end of the week. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mbLyoVYado — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) October 16, 2023

Reporter: "Is there a glimmer of possibility that he could play? Has that been ruled out?"

Eberflus: "No. That's not been ruled out. It's doubtful. We'll see at the end of the week and we'll see where it goes. I know he's a fast healer, so we'll see where it is."

If Fields can't go, the team feels ready to operate with Tyson Bagent for an entire game. Despite committing two turnovers, the undrafted rookie led the team on its only touchdown drive against the Minnesota Vikings and has earned the respect of his teammates since he arrived.

"I think he commanded the huddle really well," said running back D'Onta Foreman. "We've seen his poise and his presence through training camp, preseason."

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson added, "He honestly surprised me, because I didn't know that he was that Division II quarterback that set all the records. So when I found out, everything started to make sense. So I was like, he knows he can play at a high level."

Whoever will be under center will not have guard Nate Davis protecting his right side. Davis suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday and is out for next week.

Cornerback Terell Smith will also be out for three to four weeks with mononucleosis.