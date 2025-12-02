First-place NFC North Bears prepare to take on Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field

If the Bears are gonna hold on to first place in the NFC North, they're gonna have to hold off their division rivals, who they'll play twice over the next couple of weeks.

Caleb Williams plans on picking up right where he left off the last time he faced the Packers.

Williams' rookie season ended with a win at Lambeau Field, but he and the team are focusing on carrying the momentum of their current five-game winning streak into Green Bay on Sunday.

"I think throughout this whole year what we've been able to accomplish has given us extreme confidence, and then for myself being part of something that, you know, everybody knows the stats of the Bears going up there before last year, it wasn't the best. And so being able to be part of that, being able to contribute to that, provides confidence for myself," Williams said.

An improved passing game is something Caleb and the offense are working on at practice this week, but it's something he feels is becoming more consistent.

"So close, I mean like, if you looked at last game, obviously I had the two that I should've hit," he said. "It's right timing, right spot. We're so close, we'll be hitting here soon."

Sunday's game, which was flexed to 3:25 p.m., is the first of two meetings between the Bears and Packers in 13 days.

Their Week 16 game at Soldier Field is now scheduled for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 20.