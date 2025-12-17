Bears practice in preparation to take on Packers at Soldier Field on Saturday

Caleb Williams was rocking shorts on Wednesday at practice ahead of this weekend's warmer weather along the lakefront.

Despite dealing with injuries all season, the Bears' defense hasn't taken any shortcuts.

The team is on a comeback and a come-up ahead of Saturday's pivotal rematch with the Packers.

Jaylon Johnson said he hasn't felt like himself since returning from a groin and core injury three games ago. He's confident that can happen this season still, but it's been a bit frustrating.

"It's hard. I mean, you know your body. I don't know, I think for me it's just certain movements don't feel like they used to feel. And really just, I mean just that comfort again, I didn't have camp, I didn't have too opportunities so that you get thrown in a fire many and it's like kinda tryna find yourself when it counts," Johnson said.

Another Bears' defender forced into action because of injury has been honored.

Linebacker D'Marco Jackson, who played under Dennis Allen in New Orleans before being released this offseason, is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

"It's been four years, and if you look at my snap count in New Orleans, like it was very few snaps on defense. So, to finally come here and to have those four games just to showcase my ability, like it was huge for me," Jackson said.

"With a lot of young players, you know, sometimes it takes some time to develop," said Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen. "But if you keep working at it, you know, and you're smart, work at it, got some athletic ability, you end up getting better."

Fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds practiced in a limited fashion as he looks to be activated off injured reserve.

No practice for the Bears' injured wide receivers, Luther Burden and Rome Odunze.