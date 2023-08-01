Bears set to practice in pads for first time this year Tuesday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus has watched his players go at it over the last week – but things really ramp up Tuesday when they practice in pads for the first time.

As CBS 2's Jori Parys reported Monday, the Bears are ready for the next step.

Bears center Cody Whitehair says nobody is more excited to put the pads on for the first time than the offensive line.

The veteran says he has taken pride in communicating as a leader of a unit that aims to better protect quarterback Justin Fields, who was sacked 55 times last season.

"Obviously, everything starts upfront with us – you know, we could be a little bit better, allow Justin have more time. We've got some good play makers, and you know, we've got a good line too," Whitehair said. "I think we've got all the pieces – we've just got to fine-tune the little details."

Meanwhile, Bears fourth-round receiver Tyler Scott is still adjusting to life in the NFL. He says the speed of the players around him hasn't stood out as much as their knowledge, and likes what he sees from the other guys in the room - including Darnell Mooney, as he works his way back from injury.

"I think it's just his wiggle. I was kind of watching some of his film last year, and I

heard about him; heard he was, you know, pretty good," Scott said. "But then now being able to really kind of hone in on him and watch him, like man – this dude is nice, man!"

Speaking of wide receivers, defensive lineman Justin Jones says the connection between Fields and D.J. Moore so far throughout training camp has been quote "really different."

The two are continuing to build up a good connection - something Jones says will be a good thing for the team this season.