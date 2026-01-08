Bears players looking forward to playoff matchup with Packers

You know the old sports adage: "act like you've been there before." That's hard to do when you haven't been there before. A bunch of Bears players are making their playoff debuts on Saturday; against the division-rival Packers, no less.

As Ben Johnson gets set for his first playoff game as a head coach, he is relying on his experience as an assistant, putting a focus on the little things, while not making this game bigger than it is.

"I'm rooted in the fundamentals, particularly on games like this. It's about blocking, it's about tackling, it's about catching the ball, it's about ball security," he said. "I try to be pretty steady Eddie, just in terms of demeanor, throughout the season, and that doesn't change here and now."

The Bears have 22 players on the roster with at least some playoff experience, but for most of the team, like veteran wide receiver DJ Moore, this will be their first taste of the NFL postseason in his 8th year in the league.

"It's great. When you look at it, no winning seasons since high school. It's crazy, but to be in this locker room with all these guys, especially my rookies, they make it make the game young again. Just go out there and have fun with them," he said.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Wednesday there will be a plan in place for cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who has seen his playing time drop in recent weeks, and didn't play a snap in the regular season finale against the Lions.

Stevenson said all he can do is come into the building with a smile on his face and be ready for any opportunity.

"This is my first [playoff game], so I'm excited all around," he said. "Thank God it's the Packers, so we go out there and just put everything to rest for the 2025 season. Let's beat the Packers."

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is off the injury report, after missing the previous five games, so he should be good to go against the Packers on Saturday night. Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon is listed as questionable, and Allen has said he's expected to play on Saturday. Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo also is in line to return from injury after missing the Lions game.

Cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, and defensive lineman Joe Tryon-Shoyinka have been ruled out of the game with concussions.