Bears players emotional after seeing Damar Hamlin collapse on the field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional day inside Halas Hall, with the Chicago Bears coaches and players still coming to grips with what they saw happen on the field Monday night, to a fellow player, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is improving but remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

"It puts it into perspective that it's much bigger than the game," said running back David Montgomery. "A lot of people don't get that we humans as well. When that stuff happens, we all got emotions, we all get emotional. This is a risky sport we play. We gambling with our lives and our health every time we put our pads on."

Center Sam Mustipher got choked up a bit when he talked about how playing the game of football can affect loved ones.

"They don't sign up for that," he said. "His mom didn't sign up for that. That's tough man. I want my son to play football. I love this game... taught me lessons... I can't imagine seeing my son out there."

The Bears do still have to get ready to play a game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, something Montgomery admits won't be easy.

"It's incredibly tough," he said. "It's hard. You got one of your brothers fighting for his life right now."

Montgomery said Bears chairman George McCaskey spoke to the team and let them know he's there for them whatever they need, and head coach Matt Eberflus added they're providing mental health resources for the players as they navigate this difficult week.