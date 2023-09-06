Healthier Bears squad looks forward to showing what offensive weapons can do

CHICAGO (CBS) – It turns out what's been ailing the Bears second-year safety Jaquan Brisker was a groin injury that kept him from fully participating in practice so far.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn explained, the team's health is trending in the right direction four days before game day.

Head coach Matt Eberflus declared the team has "everybody back," but safeties Eddie Jackson, Brisker and defensive end DeMarcus Walker were all limited in practice. The lack of continuity all summer because of injuries is a bit of a concern heading into Sunday's opener against the Green Bay Packers.

"That real right?" Eberflus said. "So we just make sure that last week we had a couple good practices. We had a pads practice and then a shells practice and they were lenghty practices leading up into this week. You have guys that have experience, even with our safeties, they played all together last year. So I feel really good about that. With the line, they all have experience. It's just about working together."

On the offensive side, the group is fully healthy other than guard Teven Jenkins being on the IR list.

Quarterback Justin Fields is ready to show what he can do with his new weapons.

"We have a lot of great players around us, but, at the end of the day, no matter who's on the field, you have to go out there and execute," Fields said. "Go out there and do your job. Everybody has to do it. So it's going to take all 11 and as long as we do that, we'll be in good shape."

Wideout DJ Moor added he's excited about "all the weapons that are here, to see, to get us going, and rolling with Justin. It's going to be one to watch."

Moore said he was "ecstatic" to be named one of the Bears four captains in his first year with the team. He's more of a lead by example guy than a big talker, leading Jackson to dub him "the silent assassin."