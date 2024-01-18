Bears interview several candidates to be next offensive coordinator

CHICAGO (CBS) – The NFL coaching carousel is going round and round.

While Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is staying put, he's knee-deep in interviews to fill his coaching staff. The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after the season finale.

Eberflus said last week the phones were blowing up with potential candidates trying to throw their names in the hat for the Bears' open jobs at offensive and defensive coordinator.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was the latest person expected to interview with the Bears for the offensive coordinator position. Kingsbury was the senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at the University of Southern California, where potential No. 1-overall pick in the NFL draft Caleb Williams played quarterback last season.

The Cardinals went 28-37-1 under Kingsbury, which included an 11-6 campaign and playoff appearance in 2021.

Besides Kingsbury, the Bears have also interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady, Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, University of Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, 49ers passing game coach Klint Kubiak, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.