Bears next opponent decided for NFC Divisional game at Soldier Field

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

The next opponent for the Bears' second playoff game is officially set. 

With the San Francisco 49ers' win over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, that sets up the Los Angeles Rams coming to Chicago to play the Bears in the NFC Divisional playoff.    

Bears fans are still basking in the victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night, coming back from being down 18 points to take the Wild Card game with a 31-27 win. 

The Bears trailed 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 through three quarters, only to outscore Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth on the way to their first playoff win in 15 years.  

The win was recorded as the team's seventh fourth-quarter comeback victory this season. They split two down-to-the-wire games with Green Bay in the regular season.

As for the Rams, they are back in the divisional round for the second straight season.  

The Rams will head to Soldier Field to take on the Bears next weekend. At least they don't have to worry about foam hats directed toward them. 

Asal Rezaei and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In:

