Bears icon Dick Butkus has some fun with the team's official Twitter account

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dick Butkus had a little fun Tuesday night as he took over the Bears' official Twitter account.

Butkus, now 79, played for the Bears from 1965 until 1973.

He posted a couple of videos, one showing a picture of himself next to his retired jersey number 51, and another in which he talked about his favorite game in which he ever played.

Butkus said it was a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Wrigley Field – which the Bears shared with the Cubs before they moved to Soldier Field in 1971.

"It's the day that Gale Sayers scored six touchdowns and did it all different kind of ways – and you know, I was on all the kicking teams except the kickoff team at that point, but you know, we busted him on a punt return. I don't know if he had a kickoff return or not. But he had six," Butkus said.

Butkus added that Coach George Halas went on to take Sayers out of the game and replace him with Jon Arnett. If that had not happened, Butkus said, Sayers could have scored seven or more touchdowns.

That game was played on Dec. 12, 1965. Sayers noted it was a rainy day, much like the Bears' home opener this year.

Future Head Coach Mike Ditka was also on the field as a player for that game – a contemporary Chicago Tribune account notes that he took out 49ers defensive lineman Roland Lakes to help clear the way for the fourth of Sayers' six touchdowns.

The contemporary Tribune also noted that Johnny Morris took out a 49ers left linebacker to help clear the way in that same play. You may remember Morris as an iconic Chicago sports broadcaster, and specifically as CBS 2's sports director from 1975 until 1992.

The Bears won that game 61-20.

As for Butkus, CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris says somebody ought to get him some pads and receiver's gloves, because if he can play wideout, the present-day Bears just might need him too.

Present-day Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle is now on the injured reserve with a calf injury.