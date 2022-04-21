Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus not concerned over Justin Fields Struggles after completing voluntary 3-day minicamp

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears voluntary three-day minicamp is in the books. CBS 2's Matt Zahn on what amounts to the opening chapter of the Matt Eberflus era on the field.

Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus was overall pleased with his first three-day voluntary mini-camp and not concerned with struggles by Justin Fields and the new-look offense, during 11-on-11 drills that the media isn't allowed to shoot video of.

"Each guy is working through learning the system. When you're learning a new system, you're going to have mistakes. Mistakes are good. Mistakes are learning opportunities, so you have to look at it that way at every position. So we're going to push them, challenge them, stretch them mentally and physically so they do make mistakes, why, so we can learn and grow," Eberflus said.

Darnell Mooney is now the veteran leader of this receiving group. Besides doing some offseason work with Justin Fields down in Atlanta, he has also been focusing on a key aspect of his game.

"My conditioning. My thing is I want to be able to play six quarters. I wanna be able to play faster than anybody else on the field. Not get tired. Think about some guys that I watch gameplay-wise. Antonio Brown, he runs in and out of the huddle. Cooper Kupp in the Super Bowl. That last drive he got the ball six or seven times.

It seems likely the Bears will draft some wide receiver help next week, possibly with one of their two second-round picks. Mooney said he'd love that, even mentioning some possible targets like Ohio State's Chris Olave or Georgia's George Pickens. We'll see if Ryan Poles is listening.

hard to believe the NFL draft is a week from Thursday. As of now, the bears don't have a first-round pick but that could change between now and then.