Bears fans tailgate in extreme cold ahead of game against Browns at Soldier Field

Sunday's sub-zero wind chills did not stop Bears fans from bundling up and bearing down in the team's victory game against the Cleveland Browns.

Not only did they go to the game, but thought it was a good idea to tailgate beforehand.

Hibernation was not on the Sunday agenda for Bears fans, where hundreds of people still came out to the parking lot south of McCormick Place to tailgate.

"We are finally here. We have been here. We are going to bear down and this is what we do, baby!" said Dez Slaughter.

Slaughter and his friends came prepared to combat the unbearable cold.

"You look around, everyone is out here sharing food, people gave me food, I just love everybody! Go, Chicago, bear down!" he said.

While some depended on a liquid blanket. Over at Omar Ramos' birthday tailgate, they found a way to ensure beer doesn't freeze.

"We've been warming up," he said. "We just changed the propane tank, so now we are good. So now it is liquid instead of frozen."

But the extra heat proved to be a bit too warm.

"I crossed my foot a little too close to the heater and forgot I was doing that, and it got a little toasty," he said.

"It's one of our advantages we have as Bears fans," said Pedro Gamez.

Gamez, who was also celebrating his birthday, said the bitter temperatures only help the bears.

"If Caleb can be in this cold, we can be in the cold," he said.

The Chicago Bears said they were prepared to help fans deal with these cold temperatures. They added warming centers and are allowed battery-operated clothing. They are also reminded people to drink water even in these sub-zero wind chills.

As the game got underway, tailgaters made their way to Soldier Field with loads of blankets, which the Chicago Bears encouraged people to bring. The Bears also said they had hot chocolate, chili, and hand warmers for fans to buy.

"It's very bearable because we bear down for this. This is what we are about," Ramos said.

The fans might have been a little frozen, but they came faithful and fired up to bear the elements. It was all worth it as the Bears now have a record of 10-4 following their 31-3 victory against the Browns.