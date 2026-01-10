Bears fans, cheese grater hats and all, tailgate ahead of wild-card game against Packers

Fans are tailgating outside Soldier Field before the wild-card showdown between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

The vibes were nothing short of immaculate, with Bears fans having their confidence high, delicious food, and bracing for what they hope will be a victory for Chicago.

"I feel good, a little chilly but we're warming up. We're excited, we're hoping for a Bears win today, we're praying for a Bears win," Christopher Bartolini.

Bears' fan Alex Fuentes shared what she is hoping for.

"Bears early quick start and a W," he said.

He predicts the game will go Bears 34, Packers 23.

Of course, the cheese grater hat is making a comeback appearance for the intense game between the rival teams.

One person said he's had his hat for over two decades and actually had to spray paint it because it was fading. In addition, lots of people were grilling insane eats, including meatballs, sausages, and skirt steak.

There was one Packers fan in the middle of this tailgate, seemingly, he was all alone. But then someone came up to sing to him.

"Yeah, right now it looks like I'm riding solo. That's alright," said Blake Duffin.

Fans are not expecting the game to be a blowout, but are hopeful for a good game and a Bears win.