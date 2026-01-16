Devoted Bears fan shows off his unique style of dressing for the cold at Soldier Field

Bears fans lucky enough to snag tickets for the divisional playoff game against the Rams at Soldier Field better bundle up, with frigid temperatures and single-digit wind chills expected Sunday night.

One huge Bears fan showed off how people can dress for the big game.

Devoted Bears fan Bob Keen demonstrated how to properly dress for the frigid playoff conditions – layers including a t-shirt, Bears jersey, and custom Bears-themed sport coat.

"If you're not dressed ridiculous, are you even really cheering?" he asked.

Like he did on Dec. 20 when the Bears beat the Packers in overtime, Keen always has the appropriate attire – or lack thereof.

"My entire shirt and coat were off for the entire overtime, and I didn't feel cold," he said.

But temperatures were at least above freezing then. Much colder weather is coming to Solider Field on Sunday.

CBS News Chicago meteorologist said the temperature at kickoff will be around 19°. Windchills will be in the low single digits, with a few flurries likely during the game.

"Any L.A. fans that are there will cut out as soon as they go outside. They can't handle this," Keen said.

But Bears fans are built for that kind of weather.

"Drink a bunch of beers. It really warms you up," Keen said.

Take what Keen says with a grain of salt. He won't even be at the game.

"I can't make it to the game this time, unfortunately," he said. "Playoff tickets ain't cheap."

Instead, he'll be hosting his weekly watch party at Gracie O'Malley's in Wicker Park.

"Everybody's going to be losing their mind. We're going to be bundled up, screaming," Keen said. "Dress for football, and football will dress for you."