Fans prepare to cheer on Bears at frigid Soldier Field for playoff matchup vs. Rams

It's set to be a frigid playoff clash on Sunday night as the Bears aim to get to the NFC Championship Game.

Chicago will welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Soldier Field with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

It's been 15 years since the Bears played this deep into January. In less than 72 hours, players and fans will be exposed to wind chills in the low single digits. Experts said anyone planning to be at Soldier Field needs to prepare for the extreme cold to be able to cheer on the team safely.

"It is windy, wet, and very cold on the lakefront," said Ted Gross, with the Chicago Park District.

Gross, center director for Northerly Island, located just steps from Soldier Field, said the weather factor is always heightened on the shore of Lake Michigan.

First Alert Weather meteorologists have forecasted game-time temperatures at Soldier Field will be around 18° at kickoff, with wind chills around 4°.

If you're headed to the game, Gross said to make sure to dress in layers.

"Layers, layers, layers is the key; and our goal with those layers is to stay dry and warm, and to prevent the wind from getting to your skin," he said.

Cook County Forest Preserve program coordinator said synthetic and wool materials do the best job for base layers.

"You definitely want to stay away from cotton as much as possible, because cotton, once it gets wet, especially if you're sweating outdoors, it can kind of stay cold," he said.

Add mid and shell layers; and use mittens, scarves, and hats to protect extremities.

Something extra can help you keep warm in your seat at Soldier Field.

"Anywhere you're making contact with the ground or a seat, you're going to lose heat, so if you're sitting down, bring something inflatable, something to put a little barrier between yourself and the surface," Gross said.

Dr. Rodney Fullmer, an emergency medicine physician with Endeavor Health, said says you need to stay mindful of how your body is feeling to avoid serious health issues.

"Frostbite is our biggest concern," he said. "If you notice you're starting to get numbness and burning and tingling and changes in your skin, I want you to get inside as soon as possible, especially if you have wet clothing on. Get that off as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, because of the weather, experts said it's a buyers' market for tickets to the game.

"The market is crashing, and the weather is the big factor here," said Steve Buzil with SitClose Tickets.

The cold is already having a chilling effect on tickets, as is the lack of sales to opposing fans.

"We're not getting any L.A. business anymore. We had a few up front, and that was it; and they don't travel well, historically speaking," Buzil said.

One more tip for those attending the game, be sure to mix in a water with your other beverages. Hydration is important, even in the cold.

Fullmer said alcohol and sugary drinks both can make you lose water and elevate the risk of frostbite.