Chicago Bears "pumped" after drafting Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze in first round

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears officially introduced their two first round draft picks on Friday, the day after the team selected quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze with the first and ninth overall picks, respectively.

The Bears' two newest players were both in Chicago to be introduced at Halas Hall on Friday after a potentially franchise-altering first round in the NFL Draft.

Williams will wear the number 18 for the Bears, and according to Fanatics, the sports apparel store, when his No. 18 jersey became available, the demand broke the company's record for draft night merchandise sales. The previous record was held by basketball phenom Caitlin Clark, who set it just last week when she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever of the WNBA.

General manager Ryan Poles made sure Williams has plenty of weapons to throw to with Odunze joining a receiving group that already included DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

Both rookies spoke to the media on Friday afternoon for their first appearance as members of the team.

"I would say that when you prepare mentally, physically and spiritually for things like this, for moments like this, when you actually are in the moment, you don't feel phased," Williams said. "You don't feel nervous. You don't feel the butterflies or anything like that. You're ready for it. You're prepared for it."

Odunze was asked if he was just as eager to be drafted by the Bears as Poles said the team was to draft him.

"I definitely had the mindset to be happy wherever I went, but in the back of my mind, the Bears visit went tremendously well," Odunze said. "I came into this facility and the attitude and the effort that they put into my visit and to the conversations that we had was incredible. So I knew when that phone call came in from Illinois that it was gonna be the Bears and I was super excited, so I'm happy that he had that sweat to come get me as well. You know you always want to be somewhere where you're wanted, right?"

Poles said he was "pumped" after not only selecting two talented players, but players he called good people as well.

The Bears have just one pick scheduled for Friday night, with the 75th overall pick in the third round.