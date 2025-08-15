Bears defense impresses in joint practice with Bills, but starting left tackle remains a question

The Bears welcomed the Bills to Halas Hall on Friday for a 2 ½-hour joint practice ahead of Sunday's preseason game at Soldier Field.

The Bears defense had another solid day in their second joint practice of training camp.

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was intercepted a few times, including by former Bills teammate Tremaine Edmunds during red zone work.

"Going against an MVP quarterback, it challenges you, and just being able to execute our stuff, run through our communications, and just going through the things we've been doing throughout camp.. Just being able to challenge yourself, you know? Obviously, you paly this game to go against the best," Edmunds said.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson called the practice session against a Super Bowl contender a learning experience overall.

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland said it's a blessing to be able to face a top team like the Bills.

"That's a team right there, and they've got some guys. We wouldn't want to play anyone but the best, and they came in here and they were very competitive, and that's how we wanted it," he said.

Pre-snap penalties remained an issue for the offensive line, which is still looking for a starting left tackle.

Theo Benedet and Braxton Jones both got reps with starters, but Johnson wants to solidify the position.

"We'll go as long as we need to go to find the right guy, but we'd like to see someone go ahead and make it clear to us that he is that guy, and we just haven't seen that yet as a staff," Johnson said.

The Bears face the Bills again in their second preseason game on Sunday night at Soldier Field.

How much starters will play is still to be determined. Something that could play a factor is the health of veteran quarterback Case Keenum, who missed Friday's practice with a leg injury and is considered day-to-day.