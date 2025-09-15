Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson out indefinitely with groin injury after devastating 52-21 loss to Lions

A Chicago Bears defense that's down bad after giving up 52 points to the Detroit Lions on Sunday could be without Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson for a while.

Johnson, who missed all of training camp and the season opener due to a groin injury, went down with a new injury in the 2nd quarter on Sunday in Detroit.

ESPN reported Johnson will be out indefinitely with a new groin injury he said is not related to the one from training camp.

The Bears are still learning more about the severity, but it's looking like he's potentially done for the season, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

It would be a massive blow for a defense that's already struggling to start the season, giving up multiple explosive plays.

On Sunday against the Lions, Jared Goff led seven touchdown drives, including a 44-yard pass to Jameson Williams. Goff also had completions of 32 and 34 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a 29-yard throw to Isaac TeSlaa.

"Anytime you see guys running wide open, it's usually either a miscommunication, a breakdown in coverage, and things like that. So we just didn't play well at all today on any phase. Embarrassing loss," safety Kevin Byard said. "It's a look in the mirror game, for sure."

The Lions put up 511 total yards of offense in the 52-21 victory over the Bears, averaging 8.8 yards per play.

"I ain't never got 50 put on me ever in my life, ever. Not even in a video game. So that s***'s crazy to me," safety Jaquan Brisker said. "Definitely was embarrassing, and things like that, but we've just got to clean things up."

The Bears have given up 73 points over the last five quarters.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Monday he has faith in his players and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, but the players want to turn things around quickly.

"What it boils down to is us going out and competing, and doing our job at the utmost; and when you play a good team and when you don't do your job, sometimes things like this happen. So it's on us going out there and doing our job, and executing at a high level," cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said.

Jaylon Johnson isn't the only injury on defense. On Sunday, linebacker TJ Edwards also reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him out of the season opener, and nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon has yet to play this season with a hamstring injury.