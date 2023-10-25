Bagent, Foreman look to continue success, lead Bears to back-to-back wins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears will try to win back-to-back games for the first time in two seasons on Sunday.

That would mean undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent would need to win a second-straight game as the team's starting quarterback. CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on the backup quarterback who will try to back up last week's success.

Tyson Bagent says he's trying to keep this week as similar as possible to his first week as starting quarterback, but as good as he was against the Las Vegas Raiders, his longest completion was just 17 yards.

"I think I have a strong arm," Bagent said. "I'm confident to make any play that's called."

He added, "I feel confident to do whatever is asked. So, whatever they call, I feel confident to be able to be able to run the play effectively."

Running back D'Onta Foreman is also feeling confident after his three-touchdown performance. He continued to shine when called into a starting role, yet still seems to have to keep proving himself.

"I definitely feel like that, honestly," Foreman said. "But I mean, it's a business. I've been around a lot of other great running backs, a lot of really good running backs. I've been on three different teams, so I've had to prove myself to three different organizations."

Foreman may have some more competition to be the top back this Sunday. Roschon Johnson returned to practice but still has another hurdle to clear to be out of the concussion protocol.

In addition, right tackle Darnell Wright did not practice Tuesday as the Bears get ready for a Sunday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Wright is dealing with shoulder and toe injuries.

Tackle Braxton Jones was also limited as he deals with a neck issue.