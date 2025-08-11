Bears back to work at practice after preseason opener

Another busy week has begun for the Bears, who will welcome the Buffalo to Halas Hall on Friday for another joint practice before their Sunday night exhibition game at Soldier Field.

The 18 Bears starters who sat out the 24-all tie with the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener on Sunday go the bulk of the workload in a quick return to the practice field Monday.

Rookie head coach Ben Johnson has made it clear he is not taking any shortcuts.

Wide receiver DJ Moore explained why the Bears are buying in to Johnson's sometimes-unusual approach.

"Just the way his attitude is — I mean, he can get mad and start smiling at the same time, and it's kind of creepy — I mean, you know he's serious, but at the same time, you don't know when he's joking, so you've just got to take it serious and go from there," Moore said.

Moore was asked how direct and blunt the feedback he receives from Coach Johnson is.

"Real, real blunt. Sometimes it's like, you've got to be a man about it, and you can't just tuck your tail," Moore said. "You've just got to take your coaching."

Johnson's hard coaching was on full display Sunday morning when he put Caleb Williams and some receivers through a rigorous pregame workout. Fans would like to see Williams and the other first-teamers face some live ammunition against the Bills.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said there is a method to the madness to get Williams up to speed running in their intricate offense.

"He's coming to the line, accelerating that, and then get faster and faster at it, so it becomes second-nature. You know, I saw Ben was talking about the Navy SEALs and trying to train a quarterback that way, and that's what we're trying to do every day is just accelerate his process."