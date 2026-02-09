Illinois lawmakers close to deal on Bears stadium in Arlington Heights, sources say

Talks are intensifying between the Chicago Bears, the village of Arlington Heights, and state leaders as the team seeks to build a new stadium, and sources said state lawmakers are close to a deal to keep the Bears in Illinois.

People familiar with the discussions over the Arlington Heights site said representatives from Gov. JB Pritzker's office, at least two Illinois state lawmakers, village leaders, and the Bears have met multiple times a week since December to discuss legislation to help the Bears with their proposed stadium in Arlington Heights.

Those talks have included taxpayer protections and demands for the Bears to implement affordability measures to ensure the average family can attend games.

The Bears purchased the former Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights for $197 million in 2023, but have yet to move forward with a stadium project there as they also have considered proposals for a new domed stadium on the Chicago lakefront, or possibly at a site in Northwest Indiana.

While the Bears have said they are willing to pay for construction of the proposed Arlington Heights stadium themselves, they are seeking state funding for infrastructure improvements such as roads and utilities that would be needed for the project. They are also seeking passage of a so-called "mega projects bill" which would allow the Bears and other large-scale development projects the chance to negotiate their property taxes with local officials.

While Pritkzer has opposed using any public money for the stadium itself, he has said he would support state funding for infrastructure work, and has been open to allowing the Bears to negotiate property taxes with local officials.

While he didn't discuss any specifics on Monday, the governor said there has been progress in talks to keep the Bears in Illinois.

"There's a lot of discussion, a lot of ongoing conversation with the Bears, and indeed frankly progress that's been made," he said. "I'm pleased about that, but, you know, I'm going to let the Bears talk about what it is that they want to get done and how they want to get it done, and I'm obviously involved in negotiations, and so are my entire team, as well as the members of the legislature."

Pritzker said the key for him in any deal to keep the Bears in Illinois is "we're not going to do anything that's bad for the taxpayers here."

"We're not throwing money at building a stadium for anybody," he said. "We are helping businesses build infrastructure, for example, which they would need, and other things that are sort of available to any business that is growing or building something new in the state of Illinois that's putting people to work. You know, those are normal incentives, and that's what I would expect that we will end up with with the Bears, you know, depending on where it goes."

Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus said officials are "Actively working together to solve outstanding issues…trying to come to a resolution as soon as possible…things are moving at a fast pace between the village, the state and the Bears."

Meantime, Indiana state lawmakers have been trying to lure the Bears to move across state lines. The Indiana Senate last month approved legislation to fund a potential stadium for the Chicago Bears in the state.

The legislation creates a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, which could finance and build an NFL stadium in Northwest Indiana using state funds.

The bill would require the Bears to enter into a lease of at least 35 years. The Bears would pay for repairs and operational costs, but also keep all the operating revenue generated by the stadium. The team also would have the option to buy the stadium for $1 at the end of the lease, or earlier if they pay off any remaining debt from the construction of the stadium.

Pritzker said he believes the Bears are seriously considering a possible move to Indiana, not just as a negotiating tactic.

"I never take anything as if it's a bluff," he said. "I'm always concerned about making sure that we're attracting businesses or keeping businesses in the state of Illinois, so we're in consistent conversation with the Chicago Bears."

The governor also said he believes many of the demands state leaders have made of the Bears are things they're willing to do to stay in Illinois.