Search on for armed robbers who held up gas station in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's police were searching Tuesday for two suspects in the armed robbery of a gas station in Beach Park.

Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday, for an armed robbery at the gas station at 38300 N. Sheridan Rd. in Beach Park.

Sheriff's deputies found out two men had walked into the gas station – one of them armed with a pistol. The man with the gun pointed it at the ceiling and fired, police said.

The armed man then pointed the gun at the cashiers and demanded money, police said. The other robber stole several vapes, police said.

Afterward, the robbers fled southeast on foot, police said.

Nobody was injured.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males between 17 and 23 years old – both wearing black hats, black masks, black pants, black shoes, and gray construction boots. The armed man had on a gray Nike hooded sweat shirt and a black North Face backpack, while the other man had on a black North Face jacket.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who recognizes the men or their clothing is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000, or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.