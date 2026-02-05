Watch CBS News
Local News

Beach Park homeowner jailed for drugs, guns, cash found after home invasion

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

In an odd twist to a January home invasion, the victim is now in jail on charges related to the crime.

Alan Solganck was arrested Wednesday at his home on Sheridan Road in Beach Park, Illinois. Lake County investigators said he I charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felon, armed violence, manufacture and delivery of more than 400 grams of cocaine, possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine and possessing a firearm as a felon, all felonies.

In January, Solganick told deputies he was robbed during a home invasion. He was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries from that crime.

Police arrested Brian Wisch the next day, when he was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

That led to police searching Solganick's house, where they said they found two pounds of cocaine, guns and nearly $500,000 in cash.

Now both men are in custody. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue