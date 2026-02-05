Beach Park homeowner jailed for drugs, guns, cash found after home invasion

In an odd twist to a January home invasion, the victim is now in jail on charges related to the crime.

Alan Solganck was arrested Wednesday at his home on Sheridan Road in Beach Park, Illinois. Lake County investigators said he I charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felon, armed violence, manufacture and delivery of more than 400 grams of cocaine, possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine and possessing a firearm as a felon, all felonies.

In January, Solganick told deputies he was robbed during a home invasion. He was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries from that crime.

Police arrested Brian Wisch the next day, when he was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

That led to police searching Solganick's house, where they said they found two pounds of cocaine, guns and nearly $500,000 in cash.

Now both men are in custody.