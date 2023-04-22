Watch CBS News
Better Business Bureau hosting Free Shred Day in Fort Wayne, Indiana

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The better business bureau wants to help you protect your privacy.

They're hosting a free shredding day.

Anyone can stop by the Allen County War Coliseum parking lot in Fort Wayne, Indiana to shred documents with private information.

They'll shred bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills for example.

The event is free, but a $5 donation to the Better Business Bureau's Charitable and Educational Fund is encouraged.

The event runs today from 9 a.m. to noon. 

