Battle brewing over CPS spending plan before Tuesday's hearing

Battle already brewing over CPS spending plan ahead of meeting

Battle already brewing over CPS spending plan ahead of meeting

Battle already brewing over CPS spending plan ahead of meeting

There's a new twist in the Chicago Public Schools budget battle, and it comes just days before the first day of class.

The Sun-Times reports that a majority of school board members are refusing to approve the district's new spending plan, saying it is missing money for key financial obligations.

Budget hearings begin Tuesday, but the fight over how to spend nearly $9 billion has already started.

According to the Sun-Times, 11 of the 21 board members sent a letter to the interim CEO, saying they wouldn't sign off on the budget unless it included a pension payment and loan repayment.

CPS leaders revealed their budget proposal on Wednesday. They said that it closes a $734 million deficit through a mix of cost-cutting and new revenue.

The cuts include hundreds of teachers, lunchroom staff, and crossing guards, as well as 1,200 custodians.

The budget includes money for academic programs, facility upgrades, and staff retention.

But not the pension and loan payments the board wants added, according to the Sun-Times.

The dispute comes as school starts Monday for more than 300,000 students, and with budget hearings set to begin Tuesday.

The board's final vote on the budget is expected on Aug. 28, which could stretch the standoff well into the start of the school year.