"Batman was going to get the bad guys": Son comforts mom as they hide during Six Flags shooting

Mom recalls hiding with sons during Six Flags shooting; "they were super brave"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kenosha County mom is reliving the moments she and her two youngest kids were forced to hide inside a staff kitchen at Six Flags Great America, after gunshots rang out in the parking lot Sunday night.

Two people were shot and a third person was injured in the attack, after a white sedan pulled up to the front entrance to the amusement park, and more than one person got out of the car and started shooting, before taking off.

Police are still searching for suspects.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman explains, it was the moments not knowing what happened that Ashley Blanck is still trying to absorb

The two people who were shot have been released from the hospital, and are expected to be okay, but even now, what happened in those moments outside Six Flags Great America has left a lasting impact on the families who were inside and were forced to run for their lives.

"In that moment, none of us knew, and all of us were terrified," she said.

Blanck's two youngest boys were on a ride at Great America at 7:49 p.m. Sunday. By 7:50 p.m., gunshots rang out outside the amusement park.

"I literally dropped all my stuff and just ran," Blanck said.

She said she unbuckled her kids, hopped a fence, and the three ran for their lives. They were ushered into a kitchen by staff and other parkgoers, and barricaded inside

"I was just really scared. So I called my husband. I was like, 'I don't know what's going to happen,'" she said. "He said, 'I'm praying. I love you.'"

For more than an hour, Blanck and dozens of others were in the dark, hiding.

Then, her 3-year-old son, Bruce, said "Batman was going to get the bad guys, and we were going to be okay."

They didn't know what was happening outside, which actually was a targeted shooting in the parking lot. A white sedan drove to the front entrance. More than one person got out of the car and started shooting, hitting at least two people before taking off.

"I just wanted to keep my boys safe, but I didn't know what was going to happen," Blanck said.

Eventually, they were escorted to their car by police, and one day later, it was back to business in the Blanck household and at Six Flags, where the park is operating as status quo

Parkgoers on Monday said they felt a heavier security presence.

"We saw a lot of cops and security people around," one woman said.

"There were lots of employees around. Everything looked really good. I felt safe," another woman said.

But others said security wasn't doing consistent bag checks as people were going into the park, although all visitors did have to pass through a metal detector to get inside, as usual.

For Blanck, she said she'll be back here with her boys, telling them that fear won't hold them back from having fun.

"I just hugged them and said they were super brave," she said.

No suspect is in custody, but police believe this was a targeted shooting.

Gurnee Police are taking the lead on the investigation, and asked those with any information to call 847-599-7000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Lake County Crime Stoppers by phone at 847-662-2222 or online at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.