Chicago area families go snowtubing before ringing in the New Year

Before making New Year's resolutions, it's a good time for reflection. The last day of the year has many people thinking about all the memories they've made in 2025, good and bad.

In the northwest suburban Bartlett on New Year's Eve, some families spent the fleeting moments of 2025 enjoying several feet of snow before ringing in the new year.

2025 is about to fly by. It was a year of ups and downs. At Villa Olivia resort in Bartlett, it was up and down all day as families went snowtubing.

"It feels like 100 miles per hour when you're going down," 8-year-old Vivian Januszkiwicz said. "You get the breeze in your hair. It's awesome."

"It's an adrenaline rush. You get anywhere from 25 to 30 miles per hour. That wind's in your face, and you just do it over and over until you're either too cold or you're tired," said superintendent Bobby Pierobon.

Between runs on the tubing hill, families reflected on the past year.

"I was kind of sick during Christmas," 12-year-old Donovan Williams said.

"You know, not being able to have enough family time," said his father, Tavares Williams.

"I was on a flag football team, and we didn't win very many games," 11-year-old Wesley Moriarty said.

"I would say the low is just too much time at work," said his father, Gerry Moriarty.

"A spider climbed on my leg, and it was really small, and it scared me," said 9-year-old Maria Moriarty.

It's the lows that make the highs so much sweeter.

"I went to Palm Springs and Disneyland," said 6-year-old Clara Moriarty.

"I got my electric bike," Donovan said.

"The top is me going to Las Vegas and seeing the Grand Canyon," Vivian said.

"We just came back from Disneyland," Tavares said.

How fast the year passes depends on your perspective.

"The year went by really fast, I think," Wesley said.

"Medium. Not that fast. Not that slow," Maria said.

"The last months of school went really fast, but that like beginning of school didn't really go that fast," Donovan said.

"Too fast. Faster than '24. Every year gets faster," Gerry said.

There's always something to look forward to next year.

"My birthday," said 6-year-old Hanna Kajpust.

"Vacations, just hanging out with family," said her father, Piotr Kajpust.

But in the fleeting moments of 2025, there's still time to make a few more memories.

"It's fun and a good way to head into 2026," Tavares said.