Barry Manilow reveals lung cancer diagnosis, cancels some concerts due to surgery

Barry Manilow, the singer-songwriter known for hits like "Copacabana," announced Monday that he was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and will need to reschedule January concert dates in order to have surgery.

Manilow, 82, said in a statement on Instagram that an MRI scan detected "a cancerous spot" on one of his lungs after he suffered a lengthy bout of bronchitis in the midst of a residency in Palm Springs, California.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK," Manilow said in the statement. "The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," Manilow said, adding that he is going to have surgery to have the spot removed.

"The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis," he said. "So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

Manilow just finished a string of Christmas shows at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Springs. His January concert dates will be rescheduled as he recovers from surgery, he said.

The singer assured fans that he will be back to work by February and intends to perform Valentine's Day weekend in Las Vegas,

where he has a lifetime residency. He was scheduled to perform in other U.S. cities on a tour starting in early January. The January shows were slated to take place at arenas in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, according to the singer's website. Manilow said in his statement Monday they would be pushed back to February, March and April. Manilow's tour will take him to the United Kingdom later in the year.

"I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans," he said.

"Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around," he added. "In the meantime, I'm counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine's weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026. Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party."