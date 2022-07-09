Barricades come down, residents return to scene for first time since Highland Park parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park on Saturday, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade massacre for the first time.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, people were seen opening up their downtown shops for the first time in days. They were starting to board up windows that were damaged during the mass shooting, and cleaning up what was inside.

But families were also seen taking their first steps downtown since the massacre that killed seven people and injured dozens more during the Highland Park July 4th parade.

It all felt heavy. People were seen just standing or sitting on the sidewalk with tears in their eyes watching as a street sweeper passed by.

Franza and her crew stopped Saturday afternoon at Sweet Home Gelato, 617 Central Ave.

The shop was closed on Monday when the mass shooting happened, but we walked in with the owner as she was just getting inside.

At the Highland Park Sweet Home Gelato, they manufacture gelato for multiple locations - and so very quickly, they started running out of product. They lost thousands of dollars in the process.

But owner Janice Bruksch said that price was nothing to pay for the investigation to be done right so the suspected gunman can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"You know, yeah, it stinks. We lost money. But I'd much rather have them do a thorough investigation and be able to do as many charges as they can, you know, and get justice for the people who were harmed and lost their lives – and businesses even getting their justice against him," Bruksch said. "I hope they got all that they need."

Sweet Home Gelato says they hope to reopen Tuesday at noon. The businesses in the crime scene area are allowed to reopen Sunday morning, but when they will each actually do so depends on the business.

Some business owners said they plan to reopen as soon as their staff is ready to prove to Highland Park that love wins.