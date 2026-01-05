Barnes and Noble coming to State Street, 1 of 4 new locations opening this year

Book lovers rejoice as four new Barnes and Noble stores are set to open in Chicago this year, including another location in the Loop.

One of the new locations will be at 150 N. State Street, which is the former Old Navy store that closed back in 2023.

A spokesperson for Barnes and Noble said the store will span 30,000 square feet and is in the early stages of design and development, with more details to come.

The new store will join the Barnes and Noble College Bookstore located on 1 E. Jackson Boulevard on the DePaul University Loop campus.

The State Street location is planned to open by the summer.

Three other Barnes and Noble stores to open this year

In addition, the location at Westfield Old Orchard Mall will be moving to a new space within the mall and will span across two levels, the spokesperson for the book retailer said. The third store will be located at 1524 E. 55th Street in Hyde Park. Both are planned to open in early 2026.

The fourth store will be within the former Borders bookstore at 1144 Lake Street in Oak Park. That space has been vacant since 2011. The store is expected to open by late 2026.

Both the Oak Park and Hyde Park locations will include a café.