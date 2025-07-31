Golf Rose Animal Services hosts Bark at the Park at Wintrust Field for Schaumburg Boomers game

Animal rescue Golf Rose Animal Services is hosting a Bark at the Park event at Wintrust Fields to celebrate four-legged friends and make people aware of animals looking for their forever homes.

The organization is a stray hold facility that partners with local organizations help unclaimed animals find forever homes. They came to CBS News Chicago with Evelyn, a pit bull fond as a stray in Schaumburg. She's estimated to be between two and four years old and is a calm, affectionate and eager-to-please dog looking for a home with either another calm dog or as a solo companion to someone willing to offer her plenty of love (and some booty scratches, too).

The Bark at the Park event will be held Sunday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. The pet-friendly game between the Schaumburg Boomers and the New York Boulders will also have pre-game catch on the field and post-game autographs.

You can get your tickets at boomersbaseball.com.