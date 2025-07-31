Watch CBS News
Golf Rose Animal Services hosts Bark at the Park at Wintrust Field for Schaumburg Boomers game

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

Evelyn is available to adopt from Golf Rose Animal Services
Evelyn is available to adopt from Golf Rose Animal Services 01:49

Animal rescue Golf Rose Animal Services is hosting a Bark at the Park event at Wintrust Fields to celebrate four-legged friends and make people aware of animals looking for their forever homes.

The organization is a stray hold facility that partners with local organizations help unclaimed animals find forever homes. They came to CBS News Chicago with Evelyn, a pit bull fond as a stray in Schaumburg. She's estimated to be between two and four years old and is a calm, affectionate and eager-to-please dog looking for a home with either another calm dog or as a solo companion to someone willing to offer her plenty of love (and some booty scratches, too).

The Bark at the Park event will be held Sunday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. The pet-friendly game between the Schaumburg Boomers and the New York Boulders will also have pre-game catch on the field and post-game autographs.

You can get your tickets at boomersbaseball.com.

