Barb's Precious Rescue in Palatine sees uptick in cats abandoned amid immigration crackdowns

An animal rescue shelter in Palatine, Illinois, is working to find forever homes for cats left behind by their owners amid recent immigration crackdowns.

Barb Weber, the owner of Barb's Precious Rescue in Palatine, said she has seen an uptick in abandoned pets due to immigration raids and self-deportations.

"What we are seeing is whether they are self-deporting, they need to leave the country for some reason," she said.

She said her shelter recently saw a case in which an eviction resulted in 11 cats being left behind. Their team jumped into action to care for them.

The cats are now being readied to be fostered and then adopted into new forever homes.

Anyone interested in cat adoption can visit Barb's Precious Rescue's website.