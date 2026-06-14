Former President Barack Obama in Chicago ahead of opening of presidential center

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are back in Chicago ahead of the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

He spent time with families and community members on the center's playground on Sunday. He went straight to the source to make sure the amenities were ready for the big day on Friday. The day also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday.

The former president engaged with the community before going inside the center to shoot some hoops on the NBA-regulation-sized court.

The grand opening for the center is Thursday, with the public opening on Friday.

Can't make it to the opening? Join CBS News Chicago on Thursday for a sneak peek at the Obama Presidential Center and a look at the former president's legacy in Chicago.

Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent will host a one-hour special at 10 a.m., followed by the dedication ceremony.