Bankruptcy hearing for Hawthorne Race Course to be held Monday

A bankruptcy hearing scheduled for Monday could determine the fate of Hawthorne Race Course.

A judge is scheduled to consider the sale of the track in Stickney, Illinois, to a buyer who wants to use the site for other purposes.

The owners filed for bankruptcy back in February.

Several state lawmakers are urging the prospective new owner to consider the hundreds of workers and horses impacted by a potential closing.

Races at Hawthorne Race Course were held on Sunday. Races are said to continue until further notice.